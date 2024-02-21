U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, prepare to engage targets during a live-fire exercise as part of Rock Frost at the training range in Slunj, Croatia, Feb. 26, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 12:21 Photo ID: 8255541 VIRIN: 240226-A-JM436-1167 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 16.7 MB Location: SLUNJ, HR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROCK FROST [Image 22 of 22], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.