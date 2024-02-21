Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROCK FROST [Image 14 of 22]

    ROCK FROST

    SLUNJ, CROATIA

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, engage targets with a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station or CROWS during a live-fire exercise as part of Rock Frost at the training range in Slunj, Croatia, Feb. 26, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

