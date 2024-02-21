Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month celebration [Image 2 of 2]

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL.- (February 23,2024) Naval Hospital Jacksonville hosted an African American / Black History Month celebration today. Capt. Cecilia Brown, Naval Hospital Jacksonville oral surgeon and guest speaker, discusses the impact African Americans have had on the Navy during the event. Other speakers included Lt. Daniel Johnson and HM2 Tprina Celestine-Day. This annual celebration recognizes the central role of African Americans in U.S. history. The Black History Month was the brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other prominent African Americans, and it has been recognized since 1976 by every U.S president during the month February. Other countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also devote a month to celebrating black history. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #BlackHistoryMonth #MilitaryHealth #AcrossMHS

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 10:38
    VIRIN: 240223-N-QA097-1001
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Black History
    African Americans

