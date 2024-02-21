JACKSONVILLE, FL.- (February 23,2024) Naval Hospital Jacksonville hosted an African American / Black History Month celebration today. Capt. Cecilia Brown, Naval Hospital Jacksonville oral surgeon and guest speaker, discusses the impact African Americans have had on the Navy during the event. Other speakers included Lt. Daniel Johnson and HM2 Tprina Celestine-Day. This annual celebration recognizes the central role of African Americans in U.S. history. The Black History Month was the brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other prominent African Americans, and it has been recognized since 1976 by every U.S president during the month February. Other countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also devote a month to celebrating black history. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #BlackHistoryMonth #MilitaryHealth #AcrossMHS

