Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    pharmacy technician [Image 1 of 2]

    pharmacy technician

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    ALBANY, GA, - (January 31,2024) Hospitalman Osiris Sampilo, a pharmacy technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, retrieves medications for a patient. Sampilo, a native of Reno, Nevada, says, “Proper medications are needed so patients can get better and healthy. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). “#FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 10:38
    Photo ID: 8255282
    VIRIN: 240131-N-QA097-1011
    Resolution: 7248x4832
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: ALBANY, GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, pharmacy technician [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    pharmacy technician
    Black History Month celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medicine
    pharmacy
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT