ALBANY, GA, - (January 31,2024) Hospitalman Osiris Sampilo, a pharmacy technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, retrieves medications for a patient. Sampilo, a native of Reno, Nevada, says, “Proper medications are needed so patients can get better and healthy. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). “#FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 Photo ID: 8255282 VIRIN: 240131-N-QA097-1011 Location: ALBANY, GA, US This work, pharmacy technician [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.