ALBANY, GA, - (January 31,2024) Hospitalman Osiris Sampilo, a pharmacy technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, retrieves medications for a patient. Sampilo, a native of Reno, Nevada, says, “Proper medications are needed so patients can get better and healthy. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). “#FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 10:38
|Photo ID:
|8255282
|VIRIN:
|240131-N-QA097-1011
|Resolution:
|7248x4832
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|ALBANY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, pharmacy technician [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
