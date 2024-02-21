Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HH-60G Final Flight [Image 9 of 9]

    HH-60G Final Flight

    ITALY

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60G prepares for takeoff at Aviano Air Base, Italy Feb. 24, 2024. To better accommodate search and rescue operations, the U.S. Air Force is currently phasing out the HH-60G model in favor of the HH-60W that is equipped with an enhanced avionics package and superior equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 10:28
    Photo ID: 8255272
    VIRIN: 200101-F-VJ231-1531
    Resolution: 5260x3499
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    RQS
    56th RQS

