A U.S. Air Force HH-60G prepares for takeoff at Aviano Air Base, Italy Feb. 24, 2024. To better accommodate search and rescue operations, the U.S. Air Force is currently phasing out the HH-60G model in favor of the HH-60W that is equipped with an enhanced avionics package and superior equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 10:28
|Photo ID:
|8255272
|VIRIN:
|200101-F-VJ231-1531
|Resolution:
|5260x3499
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HH-60G Final Flight [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT