HH-60G Final Flight

A U.S. Air Force HH-60G prepares for takeoff at Aviano Air Base, Italy Feb. 24, 2024. To better accommodate search and rescue operations, the U.S. Air Force is currently phasing out the HH-60G model in favor of the HH-60W that is equipped with an enhanced avionics package and superior equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

