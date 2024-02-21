HH-60G Final Flight

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron prepare an HH-60G for its final flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 24, 2024. Aircraft 114 is the first G-model to retire from the 31st Fighter Wing as the service transitions to the updated W-model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
