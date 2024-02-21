PACIFIC OCEAN (February 19, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fueling) 3rd Class Tucker Senne, from Carleton, Michigan, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), inspects fuel lines on an MH-60S helicopter, from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, on the ship’s flight deck, while conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, February 19. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 05:37 Photo ID: 8254840 VIRIN: 240219-N-HJ896-1009 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.75 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Conducts Routine Maintenace [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Amy Mullins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.