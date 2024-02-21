USS America Conducts Routine Maintenace

PACIFIC OCEAN (February 19, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Kaila Conley, from Vancouver, Washington, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, performs maintenance on an MH-60S helicopter on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), while conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, February 19. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

