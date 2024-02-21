Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Routine Maintenace [Image 1 of 5]

    USS America Conducts Routine Maintenace

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amy Mullins 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (February 19, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Kaila Conley, from Vancouver, Washington, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, performs maintenance on an MH-60S helicopter on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), while conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, February 19. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 05:37
    Photo ID: 8254832
    VIRIN: 240219-N-HJ896-1003
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts Routine Maintenace [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Amy Mullins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HSC-25
    Flight Deck
    maintenance
    MH-60S Helicopter
    USS America (LHA 6)

