CTF-N commander visits Italian Navy in Norway

Italian Rear Adm. Michele Orini, Italian Rear Adm. Massimiliano Grazioso, Royal Canadian Navy Rear Adm. David Patchell, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and commander, Task Force North for exercise Steadfast Defender, Italian Rear Adm. Valentino Rinaldi, commander, Amphibious Task Force for Steadfast Defender, and Capt. Marco Guerriero, commanding officer, Italian Landing Assault Helicopter Ship Giuseppe Garibaldi, pose for a photo on the flight deck of the Giuseppe Garibaldi during a tour aboard the ship in support of Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 25, 2024, in Harstad, Norway. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

