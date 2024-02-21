CTF-N commander and distinguished visitors participate in media event for Steadfast Defender in Norway

Royal Canadian Navy Rear Adm. David Patchell, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and commander, Task Force North for exercise Steadfast Defender, speaks with Italian Rear Adm. Valentino Rinaldi, commander, Amphibious Task Force for Steadfast Defender, in the well deck during a media tour of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), in support of Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 25, 2024, in Harstad, Norway. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

