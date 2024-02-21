Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF-N commander and distinguished visitors participate in media event for Steadfast Defender in Norway [Image 9 of 18]

    CTF-N commander and distinguished visitors participate in media event for Steadfast Defender in Norway

    HARSTAD, NORWAY

    02.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danielle Serocki 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Cmdr. Christopher W. Van Loenen, commanding officer of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), Royal Canadian Navy Rear Adm. David Patchell, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and commander, Task Force North for exercise Steadfast Defender, Italian Rear Adm. Valentino Rinaldi, commander, Amphibious Task Force for Steadfast Defender, Italian Rear Adm. Michele Orini, Capt. Eugenio Santoiemma, commanding officer of the Italian amphibious transport dock ship ITS San Giorgio, and Italian Rear Adm. Massimiliano Grazioso, pose for a photo on the flight deck of the Gunston Hall during a media tour of the ship in support of Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 25, 2024, in Harstad, Norway. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

