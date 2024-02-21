Amphibious Task Force commander for Steadfast Defender participates in media event in Norway

Italian Rear Adm. Valentino Rinaldi, commander, Amphibious Task Force for Steadfast Defender, speaks with a journalist from a local Harstad newspaper during a media event in front of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), in support of Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 25, 2024, in Harstad, Norway. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

