Italian Rear Adm. Michele Orini, Italian Rear Adm. Massimiliano Grazioso, Italian Rear Adm. Valentino Rinaldi, commander, Amphibious Task Force for Steadfast Defender, Royal Canadian Navy Rear Adm. David Patchell, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and commander, Task Force North for exercise Steadfast Defender, and Capt. Marco Guerriero, commanding officer of the Italian Landing Assault Helicopter Ship Giuseppe Garibaldi, meet with Cmdr. Christopher W. Van Loenen, commanding officer of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), in the captain’s cabin aboard the ship, Feb. 25, 2024, in Harstad Norway. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 04:41 Photo ID: 8254789 VIRIN: 240225-N-HD110-1096 Resolution: 6572x4190 Size: 1.15 MB Location: HARSTAD, NO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF-N commander and distinguished visitors visit USS Gunston Hall in Norway for Steadfast Defender 24 [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.