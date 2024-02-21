CTF-N commander visits Italian Navy in Norway

Italian Rear Adm. Valentino Rinaldi, commander, Amphibious Task Force for Steadfast Defender 2024, Royal Canadian Navy Rear Adm. David Patchell, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and commander, Task Force North for exercise Steadfast Defender 24, and Italian Rear Adm. Massimiliano Grazioso, talk aboard the Italian Landing Assault Helicopter Ship Giuseppe Garibaldi, Feb. 25, 2024, in Harstad, Norway. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

