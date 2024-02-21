U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Losaia Lavata’i, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, completes an interior inspection on a USAF C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th AS at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 22, 2024. The training consisted of running through a checklist to ensure simulated paratroopers were properly released from the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|02.22.2024
|02.26.2024 02:10
|8254673
|240222-F-ID959-2084
|5634x4024
|22.22 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|2
|0
This work, Yokota loadmasters conduct routine readiness training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
