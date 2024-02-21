U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Losaia Lavata’i, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, loads a pallet onto a USAF C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th AS after completing a combat offload at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 22, 2024. A combat offload is a tactic employed for the quick unloading of aircraft cargo in austere environments where traditional pallet-moving equipment is unavailable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 02:10 Photo ID: 8254671 VIRIN: 240222-F-ID959-1395 Resolution: 5784x3848 Size: 3.95 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota loadmasters conduct routine readiness training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.