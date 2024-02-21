U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Milo Carter, 36th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, loads a chock onto a USAF C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th AS after completing a combat offload at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 22, 2024. A combat offload is a tactic employed for the quick unloading of aircraft cargo in austere environments where traditional pallet-moving equipment is unavailable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 02:10
|Photo ID:
|8254670
|VIRIN:
|240222-F-ID959-1342
|Resolution:
|5632x3747
|Size:
|7.55 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota loadmasters conduct routine readiness training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
