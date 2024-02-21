Yokota loadmasters conduct routine readiness training

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Milo Carter, 36th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, and Airman 1st Class Losaia Lavata’i, 36th AS loadmaster, look out the troop door of a USAF C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th AS at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 22, 2024. The loadmasters simulated personnel drops and completed an in-flight checklist to ensure simulated paratroopers were properly released from the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

