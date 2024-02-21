Yokota loadmasters conduct routine readiness training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Losaia Lavata’i, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, poses for a photo before closing the troop door of a USAF C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 22, 2024. Loadmasters consistently train to maintain mission readiness to execute theater airlift, special operations, aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue, repatriation and humanitarian relief missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

