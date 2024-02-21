Yokota loadmasters conduct routine readiness training

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Losaia Lavata’i, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, poses for a photo before closing the troop door of a USAF C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 22, 2024. Loadmasters consistently train to maintain mission readiness to execute theater airlift, special operations, aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue, repatriation and humanitarian relief missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
