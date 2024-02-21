Bataan Amphibious Ready Group Conducts PASSEX

Royal Fleet Auxiliary Ship RFA Argus (A 135), left, and U.S. Navy San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), right, transit in formation the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 25, 2024. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group transferred to NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of Allied Maritime Command’s Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo)

Date Taken: 02.25.2024 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA