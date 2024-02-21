Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group Conducts PASSEX [Image 7 of 7]

    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group Conducts PASSEX

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Rafael BrambilaPelayo 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    Royal Fleet Auxiliary Ship RFA Argus (A 135), left, and U.S. Navy San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), right, transit in formation the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 25, 2024. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group transferred to NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of Allied Maritime Command’s Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 02:43
    Photo ID: 8254665
    VIRIN: 240225-M-GH793-1087
    Resolution: 7585x5059
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    NATO
    6th Fleet
    Mediterranean Sea
    USS Carter Hall
    BAT ARG 26 MEUSOC Deployment 23

