K-9s for Kids

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jacob Thacker and military working dog (MWD) Kiwi give an MWD demonstration to Sasebo Elementary School students at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) military working dog (MWD) kennels Feb. 23, 2024. The students visited the kennels to learn about the MWD program and the techniques used by the MWDs and CFAS Security Department to keep the community safe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

