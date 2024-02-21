Master-at-Arms 1st Class Cory Coraggio demonstrates safe protective gear wear to Sasebo Elementary School students during a field trip at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) military working dog (MWD) kennels Feb. 23, 2024. The students visited the kennels to learn about the MWD program and the techniques used by the MWDs and CFAS Security Department to keep the community safe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 00:40 Photo ID: 8254608 VIRIN: 240223-N-II719-1038 Resolution: 5497x3665 Size: 4.69 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, K-9s for Kids [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.