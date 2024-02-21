The Zama Middle High School boys basketball teams plays against Okinawa Christian School International Jan 30 during the Department of Defense Education Activity -Pacific Far East Division II Boys Basketball Tournament held at the Yano Fitness Center on Camp Zama.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 01:18
|Photo ID:
|8254604
|VIRIN:
|240130-A-HP857-4605
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|578.33 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Japan and DODEA-Pacific pair to host Far East basketball tournament, by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Garrison Japan and DODEA-Pacific pair to host Far East basketball tournament
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT