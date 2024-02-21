Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan and DODEA-Pacific pair to host Far East basketball tournament

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The Zama Middle High School boys basketball teams plays against Okinawa Christian School International Jan 30 during the Department of Defense Education Activity -Pacific Far East Division II Boys Basketball Tournament held at the Yano Fitness Center on Camp Zama.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 01:18
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
