    U.S. Army Garrison Japan launches new premarital seminar, assists Camp Zama’s Soldiers with marriage preparation

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Spc. Tristen Higgerson, left, Sgt. Ashley Vasquez, center, both assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activities – Japan, and Jennifer Luera, a U.S. Army Garrison Japan family advocacy program specialist, discuss the process to get married in Japan during a Jan. 26 premarital seminar held at the Camp Zama Army Community Service building.

