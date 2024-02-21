U.S. Army Garrison Japan launches new premarital seminar, assists Camp Zama’s Soldiers with marriage preparation

Spc. Tristen Higgerson, left, Sgt. Ashley Vasquez, center, both assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activities – Japan, and Jennifer Luera, a U.S. Army Garrison Japan family advocacy program specialist, discuss the process to get married in Japan during a Jan. 26 premarital seminar held at the Camp Zama Army Community Service building.

