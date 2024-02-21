Spc. Tristen Higgerson, left, Sgt. Ashley Vasquez, center, both assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activities – Japan, and Jennifer Luera, a U.S. Army Garrison Japan family advocacy program specialist, discuss the process to get married in Japan during a Jan. 26 premarital seminar held at the Camp Zama Army Community Service building.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 00:12
|Photo ID:
|8254602
|VIRIN:
|240126-A-HP857-7778
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|201.84 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Japan launches new premarital seminar, assists Camp Zama’s Soldiers with marriage preparation, by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Garrison Japan launches new premarital seminar, assists Camp Zama’s Soldiers with marriage preparation
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT