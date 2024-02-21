SINGAPORE (Feb. 21, 2024) Capt. Richie Jenkins, Deputy Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), middle, meets with professional staff members led by Mr. Chris Anderson during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 23:57
|Photo ID:
|8254587
|VIRIN:
|240221-N-DB724-1020
|Resolution:
|7438x4959
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|SINGAPORE, SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STAFFDEL Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
