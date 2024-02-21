The U.S. Army Japan Band performs holiday music during their final holiday concert Dec. 15 at Zama Harmony Hall in Zama City, Japan. This year’s concert was the last for the band after 10 years, as the unit will be stood down and deactivated in 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 23:50
|Photo ID:
|8254577
|VIRIN:
|231215-A-HP857-9985
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|755.98 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army Japan Band gives final performance of popular annual holiday concert [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Army Japan Band gives final performance of popular annual holiday concert
