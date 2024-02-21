US Army Japan Band gives final performance of popular annual holiday concert

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew David, left, commander of the U.S. Army Japan Band, conducts the musicians during their final holiday concert Dec. 15 at Zama Harmony Hall in Zama City, Japan. This year’s concert was the last for the band after 10 years, as the unit will be stood down and deactivated in 2024.

