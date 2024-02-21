Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Japan Band gives final performance of popular annual holiday concert [Image 1 of 3]

    US Army Japan Band gives final performance of popular annual holiday concert

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A U.S. Army Japan Band member performs a saxophone solo during the band’s final holiday concert Dec. 15 at Zama Harmony Hall in Zama City, Japan. This year’s concert was the last for the band after 10 years, as the unit will be stood down and deactivated in 2024.

    This work, US Army Japan Band gives final performance of popular annual holiday concert [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Japan Band gives final performance of popular annual holiday concert

