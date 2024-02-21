1st MAW Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

SINGAPORE (Feb. 21, 2024) Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), left, gives a tour of the Joint Logistics Operations Center (JLOC) to Maj. Gen. Eric Austin, Commanding General, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), right, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

