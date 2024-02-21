U.S. and Japanese high school students play a game during the Student Educational Exchange and Dialogue event Dec. 3 at Zama Middle High School on Camp Zama, Japan. The Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific Region and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan jointly hosted the event.
This work, Joint event promotes education, dialogue exchange between US, Japanese students [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint event promotes education, dialogue exchange between US, Japanese students
