Joint event promotes education, dialogue exchange between US, Japanese students

Logan Jackson, second from left, a junior at Zama Middle High School at Camp Zama, Japan, and Asaki Noda, second from right, a second-year high school student from Sagamihara City, perform a skit with their team during the Student Educational Exchange and Dialogue event Dec. 2 at Zama Middle High School on Camp Zama, Japan. The Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific Region and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan jointly hosted the event.

