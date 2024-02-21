Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint event promotes education, dialogue exchange between US, Japanese students [Image 1 of 4]

    Joint event promotes education, dialogue exchange between US, Japanese students

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Logan Jackson, second from left, a junior at Zama Middle High School at Camp Zama, Japan, and Asaki Noda, second from right, a second-year high school student from Sagamihara City, perform a skit with their team during the Student Educational Exchange and Dialogue event Dec. 2 at Zama Middle High School on Camp Zama, Japan. The Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific Region and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan jointly hosted the event.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 23:21
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
