Jim McGee, right, the chief of U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Visual Information Division at Camp Zama, Japan, high-fives a child Nov. 22 with other local volunteers at the Manbow Children’s Cafeteria in Setagaya, Tokyo.
|11.22.2023
|02.25.2024 21:30
|8254428
|231122-A-HP857-4650
|1200x800
|532.39 KB
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|2
|0
Camp Zama volunteer gains lasting memory helping children in Tokyo
