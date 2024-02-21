Camp Zama volunteer gains lasting memory helping children in Tokyo

Jim McGee, third from right, the chief of U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Visual Information Division at Camp Zama, Japan, makes Japanese dumplings Nov. 22 with other local volunteers at the Manbow Children’s Cafeteria in Setagaya, Tokyo.

Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.25.2024 Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP