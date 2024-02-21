Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tennessee Best Warrior Competition Land Navigation Written Exam 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    Tennessee Best Warrior Competition Land Navigation Written Exam 2024

    TULLAHOMA, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Tennessee Army National Guardsman Sgt. Matthew Vasquez from the 30th Troop Command plots points during the written land navigation exam during the Tennessee State Best Warrior Competition in Tullahoma, Tenn. on February 22, 2024. This is an essential fundamental task to avoid getting lost in the field. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche).

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 21:12
    Photo ID: 8254423
    VIRIN: 240222-Z-HE111-1746
    Resolution: 3686x5557
    Size: 772.96 KB
    Location: TULLAHOMA, TN, US
    TNARNG
    TNNG BWC
    30th TC

