Tennessee Best Warrior Competition Land Navigation Written Exam 2024

Tennessee Army National Guardsman Sgt. Matthew Vasquez from the 30th Troop Command plots points during the written land navigation exam during the Tennessee State Best Warrior Competition in Tullahoma, Tenn. on February 22, 2024. This is an essential fundamental task to avoid getting lost in the field. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche).

Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Location: TULLAHOMA, TN, US