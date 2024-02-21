Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Running festival returns to Yokohama North Dock after four years, draws nearly 1,000 visitors [Image 3 of 3]

    Running festival returns to Yokohama North Dock after four years, draws nearly 1,000 visitors

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Runners compete during the Yokohama North Dock Running Festival, held Nov. 4 on the installation. The event, which returned to the installation for the first time in four years, drew nearly 1,000 competitors for its 5K, 10K and half-marathon races.

