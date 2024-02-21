Runners compete during the Yokohama North Dock Running Festival, held Nov. 4 on the installation. The event, which returned to the installation for the first time in four years, drew nearly 1,000 competitors for its 5K, 10K and half-marathon races.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 20:51
|Photo ID:
|8254405
|VIRIN:
|231104-A-HP857-7740
|Resolution:
|1541x993
|Size:
|359.23 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Running festival returns to Yokohama North Dock after four years, draws nearly 1,000 visitors [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
