Running festival returns to Yokohama North Dock after four years, draws nearly 1,000 visitors

Lt. Cmdr. Alex Nestle, right, assigned to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51 at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, runs in the men’s division 5K of the Yokohama North Dock Running Festival, held Nov. 4 on the installation. The event, which returned to the installation for the first time in four years, drew nearly 1,000 competitors for its 5K, 10K and half-marathon races.
11.04.2023
02.25.2024
|8254403
|231104-A-HP857-3889
|1169x752
|224.95 KB
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|3
|0
