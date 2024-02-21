Lt. Cmdr. Alex Nestle, right, assigned to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51 at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, runs in the men’s division 5K of the Yokohama North Dock Running Festival, held Nov. 4 on the installation. The event, which returned to the installation for the first time in four years, drew nearly 1,000 competitors for its 5K, 10K and half-marathon races.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.25.2024 20:51 Photo ID: 8254403 VIRIN: 231104-A-HP857-3889 Resolution: 1169x752 Size: 224.95 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Running festival returns to Yokohama North Dock after four years, draws nearly 1,000 visitors [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.