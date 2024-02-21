Costumed members of the U.S. Army Japan Band perform during the “Trunk-or-Treat” and Haunted Hangar event, which U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan hosted Oct. 28 at their Kastner Airfield.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2023 Date Posted: 02.25.2024 20:40 Photo ID: 8254398 VIRIN: 231028-A-HP857-9664 Resolution: 1001x616 Size: 167.36 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Trunk-or-Treat,’ Haunted Hangar events offer Halloween fun for Camp Zama, neighboring communities [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.