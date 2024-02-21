Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Trunk-or-Treat,’ Haunted Hangar events offer Halloween fun for Camp Zama, neighboring communities [Image 2 of 3]

    ‘Trunk-or-Treat,’ Haunted Hangar events offer Halloween fun for Camp Zama, neighboring communities

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Two children in costumes wait to receive a piece of candy from a Camp Zama community member during the “Trunk-or-Treat” and Haunted Hangar event, which U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan hosted Oct. 28 at their Kastner Airfield.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 20:40
    Photo ID: 8254397
    VIRIN: 231028-A-HP857-2538
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 605.48 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Trunk-or-Treat,’ Haunted Hangar events offer Halloween fun for Camp Zama, neighboring communities [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘Trunk-or-Treat,’ Haunted Hangar events offer Halloween fun for Camp Zama, neighboring communities
    ‘Trunk-or-Treat,’ Haunted Hangar events offer Halloween fun for Camp Zama, neighboring communities
    ‘Trunk-or-Treat,’ Haunted Hangar events offer Halloween fun for Camp Zama, neighboring communities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;Trunk-or-Treat,&rsquo; Haunted Hangar events offer Halloween fun for Camp Zama, neighboring communities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    imcom-pacific
    camp-zama
    target_news_asiapacific
    us-army-japan
    us-army-garrison-japan
    us-army-aviation-battalion-japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT