Two children in costumes wait to receive a piece of candy from a Camp Zama community member during the “Trunk-or-Treat” and Haunted Hangar event, which U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan hosted Oct. 28 at their Kastner Airfield.
Date Taken:
|10.28.2023
Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 20:40
Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
‘Trunk-or-Treat,’ Haunted Hangar events offer Halloween fun for Camp Zama, neighboring communities
