‘Trunk-or-Treat,’ Haunted Hangar events offer Halloween fun for Camp Zama, neighboring communities

Two children in costumes wait to receive a piece of candy from a Camp Zama community member during the “Trunk-or-Treat” and Haunted Hangar event, which U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan hosted Oct. 28 at their Kastner Airfield.

