Tennessee Best Warrior Competition ACFT 2024

Tennessee Air National Guardsman Senior Airman Daniel Talbot from the 118th Wing stands among fellow Tennessee Army National Guardsman upon completion of the two-mile run during the Tennessee State Best Warrior Competition in Tullahoma, Tenn. on February 22, 2024. Talbot placed second within this portion of the ACFT. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche).

