Tennessee Best Warrior Competition ACFT 2024

Tennessee Army National Guardsman Spc. Noah Green from the 194th Engineer Brigade stands at the finish line of the two-mile run during the Tennessee State Best Warrior Competition in Tullahoma, Tenn. on February 22, 2024. The two-mile run assesses the aerobic endurance component of fitness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche).
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 21:12
|Photo ID:
|8254374
|VIRIN:
|240222-Z-HE111-1312
|Resolution:
|6362x3974
|Size:
|996.7 KB
|Location:
|TULLAHOMA, TN, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
