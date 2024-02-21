Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee Best Warrior Competition ACFT 2024 [Image 5 of 6]

    Tennessee Best Warrior Competition ACFT 2024

    TULLAHOMA, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Tennessee Army National Guardsman Spc. Noah Green from the 194th Engineer Brigade stands at the finish line of the two-mile run during the Tennessee State Best Warrior Competition in Tullahoma, Tenn. on February 22, 2024. The two-mile run assesses the aerobic endurance component of fitness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche).

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 21:12
    Photo ID: 8254374
    VIRIN: 240222-Z-HE111-1312
    Resolution: 6362x3974
    Size: 996.7 KB
    Location: TULLAHOMA, TN, US
    This work, Tennessee Best Warrior Competition ACFT 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TNARNG
    TNNG BWC
    194th EN BN
    890th Sapper Co.

