Tennessee Best Warrior Competition ACFT 2024

Tennessee Army National Guardsman Spc. Noah Green from the 194th Engineer Brigade stands at the finish line of the two-mile run during the Tennessee State Best Warrior Competition in Tullahoma, Tenn. on February 22, 2024. The two-mile run assesses the aerobic endurance component of fitness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche).

