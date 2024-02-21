Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Kevin Boston, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and a student from Nagasaki International University play bingo at CFAS’s Nimitz Park USO Feb. 23, 2024. CFAS religious ministries department organized the bingo event by pairing Sailors with students, allowing Sailors a chance to strengthen relationships with the local community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 20:06
|Photo ID:
|8254355
|VIRIN:
|240223-N-WS494-1047
|Resolution:
|5511x3101
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS Bingo COMREL [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
