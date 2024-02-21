CFAS Bingo COMREL

Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Kevin Boston, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and a student from Nagasaki International University play bingo at CFAS’s Nimitz Park USO Feb. 23, 2024. CFAS religious ministries department organized the bingo event by pairing Sailors with students, allowing Sailors a chance to strengthen relationships with the local community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

