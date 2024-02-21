Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Bingo COMREL [Image 1 of 2]

    CFAS Bingo COMREL

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Charles Tillerson, assigned to Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7, and a student from Nagasaki International University win bingo prizes at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Nimitz Park USO Feb. 23, 2024. CFAS religious ministries department organized the bingo event by pairing Sailors with students, allowing Sailors a chance to strengthen relationships with the local community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 20:06
    Photo ID: 8254354
    VIRIN: 240223-N-WS494-1040
    Resolution: 5364x3018
    Size: 876.93 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Bingo COMREL [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Bingo COMREL
    CFAS Bingo COMREL

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    USO
    CFAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT