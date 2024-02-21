CFAS Bingo COMREL

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Charles Tillerson, assigned to Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7, and a student from Nagasaki International University win bingo prizes at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Nimitz Park USO Feb. 23, 2024. CFAS religious ministries department organized the bingo event by pairing Sailors with students, allowing Sailors a chance to strengthen relationships with the local community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

