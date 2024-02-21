Date Taken: 10.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.25.2024 20:21 Photo ID: 8254353 VIRIN: 231023-A-HP857-3086 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 637.51 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 35th CSSB brings Halloween spirit during visit to nearby children’s home [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.