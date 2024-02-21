Pfc. Deja Walker, left, paints a child’s face during a Halloween event Oct. 23 at the Chushin Children’s Home in Sagamihara, Japan. Soldiers and spouses from Lo’s unit, the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, visited Chushin as part of a community outreach effort.
35th CSSB brings Halloween spirit during visit to nearby children’s home
