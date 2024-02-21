Sgt. 1st Class Ger Lo, right, paints a pumpkin with children during a Halloween event Oct. 23 at the Chushin Children’s Home in Sagamihara, Japan. Soldiers and spouses from Lo’s unit, the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, visited Chushin as part of a community outreach effort.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.25.2024 20:21 Photo ID: 8254352 VIRIN: 231023-A-HP857-1766 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 516.19 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th CSSB brings Halloween spirit during visit to nearby children’s home [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.