    35th CSSB brings Halloween spirit during visit to nearby children’s home [Image 1 of 3]

    35th CSSB brings Halloween spirit during visit to nearby children’s home

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.23.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Sgt. Kevrel Kennedy, left, dressed as Spider-Man, shows a child how to shoot webbing from his hands during a Halloween event Oct. 23 at the Chushin Children’s Home in Sagamihara, Japan. Soldiers and spouses from Kennedy’s unit, the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, visited Chushin as part of a community outreach effort.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 20:21
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    imcom-pacific
    camp-zama
    target_news_asiapacific
    us-army-japan
    us-army-garrison-japan
    35th-combat-sustainment-support-battalion

