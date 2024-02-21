A child poses for a photo with Sparky the Fire Dog during Army Community Service’s “Purple Pumpkin” event Oct. 20 at the ACS parking lot. The event was meant to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Date Posted: 02.25.2024 19:59 Photo ID: 8254340 VIRIN: 231020-A-HP857-7450 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 601.67 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Purple Pumpkin’ event raises community awareness of domestic violence [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.