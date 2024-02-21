Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Purple Pumpkin’ event raises community awareness of domestic violence [Image 1 of 4]

    ‘Purple Pumpkin’ event raises community awareness of domestic violence

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A child shows off the pumpkin he decorated for Army Community Service’s “Purple Pumpkin” event Oct. 20 at the ACS parking lot. The event was meant to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 19:59
    Photo ID: 8254337
    VIRIN: 231020-A-HP857-9542
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 502.92 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Purple Pumpkin’ event raises community awareness of domestic violence [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘Purple Pumpkin’ event raises community awareness of domestic violence
    ‘Purple Pumpkin’ event raises community awareness of domestic violence
    ‘Purple Pumpkin’ event raises community awareness of domestic violence
    ‘Purple Pumpkin’ event raises community awareness of domestic violence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;Purple Pumpkin&rsquo; event raises community awareness of domestic violence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    us-army-japan
    us-army-garrison-japancamp-zama
    army-community-servicee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT