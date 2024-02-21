Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US military, Japanese police enhance bilateral partnership through softball game [Image 5 of 5]

    US military, Japanese police enhance bilateral partnership through softball game

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. military and Japanese police officers from U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Emergency Services and the 88th Military Police Detachment on Camp Zama, Japan, and the Zama and Sagamihara Minami police stations pose for a group photo following a friendly softball game Oct. 14 at Camp Zama’s Rambler Field.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 19:11
    Photo ID: 8254336
    VIRIN: 231014-A-HP857-5164
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 816.08 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US military, Japanese police enhance bilateral partnership through softball game [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US military, Japanese police enhance bilateral partnership through softball game
    US military, Japanese police enhance bilateral partnership through softball game
    US military, Japanese police enhance bilateral partnership through softball game
    US military, Japanese police enhance bilateral partnership through softball game
    US military, Japanese police enhance bilateral partnership through softball game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US military, Japanese police enhance bilateral partnership through softball game

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    imcom-pacific
    camp-zama
    target_news_asiapacific
    us-army-japan
    us-army-garrison-japan
    88th-military-police-detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT