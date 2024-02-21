US military, Japanese police enhance bilateral partnership through softball game

U.S. military and Japanese police officers shake hands after a friendly softball game Oct. 14 at Rambler Field on Camp Zama, Japan. U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Emergency Services and the 88th Military Police Detachment invited the Zama and Sagamihara Minami police stations to the installation as a way to strengthen the relationship with their Japanese counterparts and to show their appreciation for the support they provide during Camp Zama’s open-post events throughout the year.

